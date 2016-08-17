Overview

Dr. Iftikhar Chatha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Chatha works at Iftikhar A. Chatha MD PC in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Mercer, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.