Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. 

Dr. Unnissa works at Fry Road Pediatrics in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fry Road Pediatrics P.a
    21372 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 (281) 578-9766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    3.5
    Sep 03, 2022
    Shes the best doctor in Katy Texas !!
    cindy Ventura Serpas — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1265443493
    Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unnissa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unnissa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unnissa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unnissa works at Fry Road Pediatrics in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Unnissa’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Unnissa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unnissa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unnissa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unnissa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

