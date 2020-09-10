Dr. Iftekhar Kadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftekhar Kadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Iftekhar Kadri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Locations
Iftekhar Kadri MD372 Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician. A Cardiologist and quite knowledgeable in Internal Medicine. Caring.Takes time to explain and discuss. Very accessible. Office staff is courteous polite and know their job well.
About Dr. Iftekhar Kadri, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1093711947
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- VS Genl Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadri has seen patients for Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadri speaks Arabic and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.