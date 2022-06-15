See All Interventional Cardiologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO

Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Largo Medical Center

Dr. Baig works at Bradenton Heart Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bradenton Heart Center
    2010 59th St W Ste 4200, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6829

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impella Device
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Thrombolysis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 15, 2022
    Smart, caring, listens, invests himself in your well-being.
    Jim — Jun 15, 2022
    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1750661419
    • Largo Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baig works at Bradenton Heart Center in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baig’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

