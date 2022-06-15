Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Largo Medical Center
Dr. Baig works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Heart Center2010 59th St W Ste 4200, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6829
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baig?
Smart, caring, listens, invests himself in your well-being.
About Dr. Iftekhar Baig, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1750661419
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig works at
Dr. Baig speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.