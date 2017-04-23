Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iftekhar Bader, MD
Overview
Dr. Iftekhar Bader, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Locations
Ascension All Saints Hospital - Main Entrance - Spring Street Campus3803 Spring St Ste 600, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-8312
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was an outstanding physician that is a unique ability to explain complicated medical problems in a way that was clear and articulate to me. I have never had a physician like him before, God bless him! Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Iftekhar Bader, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.