Overview

Dr. Iftekhar Bader, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Bader works at Ascension All Saints Hospital - Main Entrance - Spring Street Campus in Mount Pleasant, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.