Dr. Ifeyinwa Anigbogu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ifeyinwa Anigbogu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Anigbogu works at
Locations
Carolina Kidney and Hypertension Center LLC1007 Physicians Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 932-3357
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ifeyinwa Anigbogu, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1720243751
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anigbogu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anigbogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anigbogu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anigbogu.
