Overview

Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Okeke works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.