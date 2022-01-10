Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwelumo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from College of Medicine of The University of Lagos and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Iwelumo works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Pediatrics266 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 340-1222Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Integrated Medical Care of Hudson Ctny124 Gregory Ave Ste 201, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 471-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Omg we love Dr. Iwelumo. She is so kind, loving, sweet, soft spoken, and very concerned about her patients. My grandchildren has been going to her for more then 18 years. She even calls home to check on her patients. The staff is very nice too. I would recommend Dr. Iwelume to all my friends/ family. I have never had any issues with the Dr. Or staff. I have never waited long to see her unless I was a walk in and I understand that. Dr. Iwelumo is the best. Love Lorie BUIE ??
About Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1205897865
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of New Jersey At Beth Israel Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- College of Medicine of The University of Lagos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwelumo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwelumo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwelumo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwelumo speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwelumo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwelumo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwelumo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwelumo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.