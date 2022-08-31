Overview

Dr. Ifeoma Egbuonu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Egbuonu works at CityMD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.