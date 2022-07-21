See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

Dr. Arene works at Medcare Clinics in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medcare Clinics
    10130 Louetta Rd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 893-3656
  2. 2
    Med Care Clinic
    12828 Willow Centre Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 893-3656
  3. 3
    MedCare Clinics Tomball
    455 School St Ste 24, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 893-3656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • APS Healthcare
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I have never in my twenty years of being cared for by a psychiatrist had one order blood work and an EKG. Because of Dr. Arene I discovered that I have thyroid issues. She is also a kind, most attentive doctor who truly seeks to know and attempt to get the the cause of mental mental health issues.
    Susan McMillian — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD
    About Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1780642488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arene has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Arene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

