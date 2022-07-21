Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Arene works at
Locations
Medcare Clinics10130 Louetta Rd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 893-3656
Med Care Clinic12828 Willow Centre Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77066 Directions (281) 893-3656
MedCare Clinics Tomball455 School St Ste 24, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 893-3656
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have never in my twenty years of being cared for by a psychiatrist had one order blood work and an EKG. Because of Dr. Arene I discovered that I have thyroid issues. She is also a kind, most attentive doctor who truly seeks to know and attempt to get the the cause of mental mental health issues.
About Dr. Ifeoma Arene, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1780642488
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arene works at
Dr. Arene has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Arene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arene.
