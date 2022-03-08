Overview

Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Sofola works at Allergy & ENT Associates in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Montgomery, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.