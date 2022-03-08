See All Plastic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Sofola works at Allergy & ENT Associates in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Montgomery, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Town Center
    9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-1001
  2. 2
    Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Sterling Ridge
    10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-8001
  3. 3
    Allergy & ENT Associates Montgomery
    123 Blue Heron Dr # 100, Montgomery, TX 77316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 582-6853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr. Sofola is very knowledgeable, professional and is an artist surgically. I was very pleased with my surgical results. He has a great bedside manner. I would highly recommend.
    — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Igbo, Spanish and Yoruba
    • 1578621256
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins
    • National Naval Medical Center
    • Emory University
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
