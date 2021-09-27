Overview

Dr. Ifechukwude Ojugbeli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Ojugbeli works at American Medwell in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Chittenango, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.