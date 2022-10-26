See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD

General Hand Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mohamed V University -Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Gharbaoui works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Excellent care. Dr. Was willing to answer my questions and explained them well. I like his conservative approach.
    Frank Simon — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD

    • General Hand Surgery
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1992731392
    Education & Certifications

    • Reims University Hospital
    • Hospital Aviconnes
    • Hospital Aviconnes
    • Mohamed V University -Faculte de Medecine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharbaoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gharbaoui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gharbaoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gharbaoui works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gharbaoui’s profile.

    Dr. Gharbaoui has seen patients for Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharbaoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharbaoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharbaoui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharbaoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharbaoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

