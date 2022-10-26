Overview

Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mohamed V University -Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Gharbaoui works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.