Overview

Dr. Idorenyin Aiku, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Aiku works at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.