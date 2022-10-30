See All Ophthalmologists in Great Neck, NY
Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kaplan works at Glaucoma Diagnosis/Treatmnt Ctr in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Diagnosis/Treatmnt Ctr
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 204, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-1168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma Surgery

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1043318595
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Glaucoma Diagnosis/Treatmnt Ctr in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

