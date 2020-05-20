See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Benton, AR
Dr. Iden Cowan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Iden Cowan, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (68)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Iden Cowan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Benton, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.

Dr. Cowan works at Saline Memorial Hosp, Benton, AR in Benton, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR, Little Rock, AR and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saline Memorial Hospital
    1 Medical Park Dr, Benton, AR 72015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 776-6093
  2. 2
    North Little Rock
    4020 Richards Rd Ste A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 773-6993
  3. 3
    Pain Treatment Centers of America, Little Rock
    8907 Kanis Rd Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 773-6993
  4. 4
    3613 Williams Dr Ste 802, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cowan?

    May 20, 2020
    Went to Dr Cowan because my regular doctor could not figure out my knee and hip pain. Dr Cowan figured it out immediately and put me on 800 mg ibuprofen and hydrocodone 5/325 twice a day. She did injections in my back and when they worked she did the nerve burning and I am still on the low dose of pain pills and my pain is now minimal. I haven’t cried over the pain in 6 months. A lot of people complain about her lowering her meds but that is her job. She is suppose to help you manage pain not feed you with more pills. My husband has been in pain management for 10 years and his doctor never listens to him. He just pushes more drugs so I am very happy Dr Cowan was not like that. I miss her already since she moved back to Texas but I hope that Dr Hunt will be just as good. I haven’t met him yet because of COVID-19 but if he is like her we will get along just fine
    Theresa — May 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Iden Cowan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Iden Cowan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cowan to family and friends

    Dr. Cowan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cowan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Iden Cowan, MD.

    About Dr. Iden Cowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700029832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hendrix College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iden Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Iden Cowan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.