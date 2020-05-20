Overview

Dr. Iden Cowan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Benton, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.



Dr. Cowan works at Saline Memorial Hosp, Benton, AR in Benton, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR, Little Rock, AR and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.