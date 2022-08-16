Dr. Idan Sharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Idan Sharon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Idan Sharon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sharon works at
Locations
Idan Sharon MD PC345 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (212) 945-4554
Idan Sharon MD6917 Shore Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-8105
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with him for years and was my favorite person. Unfortunately he no longer takes my insurance and I can’t find any other doctor that is half the doc he is
About Dr. Idan Sharon, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Albany
