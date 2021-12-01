See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Ida Wang

Internal Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ida Wang is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Wang works at Live Oak Medical Incorporated in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Live Oak Medical Inc
    20 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 (626) 447-8000

Hospital Affiliations
  Methodist Hospital of Southern California

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Caremore Medical Group
    Central Health Plan
    Cigna
    Easy Choice Health Plan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    SCAN Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 01, 2021
    Dr Ida Wang is very experienced and knowledgeable doctor. She is detail oriented and always willing to spend enough time with each patient to understand their symptoms. She always gives sensible advice to her patients. I know Dr wang is experienced that is why I recommended my daughter to her after she has graduated from seeing her pediatrician. Her staff are all very kind and helpful. Her new office is modern and nicely remodeled. Would definitely recommend!!
    Hui Wu — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Ida Wang

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Burmese, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
    1164429585
    Education & Certifications

    Ill Masonic Med Center
    U Ill Coll Med
    Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
    Medical College (1), Yangon, Myanmar
    Internal Medicine
