Overview

Dr. Ida Tetro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Tetro works at 112 GVR Medical PC in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.