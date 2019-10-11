Dr. Ida Orengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ida Orengo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ida Orengo, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6.200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always have a great experience with Dr. Orengo. I drive from San Antonio when I need her for a surgical procedure.
About Dr. Ida Orengo, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013013978
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
