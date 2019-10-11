Overview

Dr. Ida Orengo, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.