Dr. Messana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ida Messana, MD
Overview
Dr. Ida Messana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Messana works at
Locations
Ida. Messana MD Pllc10933 71st Rd Ste 2E, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-4345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Messana has treated me for years and takes the time to explain what is going on in my body. She also has no problem referring me to specialists when the need arises. I have great confidence and respect for her and the staff.
About Dr. Ida Messana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033202692
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Messana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messana, there are benefits to both methods.