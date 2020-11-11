Overview

Dr. Ida Alul, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their residency with U Minn Hosp & Clins



Dr. Alul works at Infocus Eye Care LLC in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.