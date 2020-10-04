Overview

Dr. Ibrez Bandukwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Bandukwala works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.