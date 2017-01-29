Overview

Dr. Ibrar Paracha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Paracha works at Champaign Dental Group in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.