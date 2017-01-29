See All Nephrologists in Avon, IN
Dr. Ibrar Paracha, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ibrar Paracha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Paracha works at Champaign Dental Group in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Brooke Knoll Village
    1108 Kingwood Dr, Avon, IN 46123 (317) 271-7054

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Anemia
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2017
    He's listens all questions very carefully and explain all conditions
    Amandeep in Indianapolis, IN — Jan 29, 2017
    Nephrology
    English
    1811157357
    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Dr. Ibrar Paracha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Paracha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paracha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Paracha works at Champaign Dental Group in Avon, IN.

    Dr. Paracha has seen patients for Anemia, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paracha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paracha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paracha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

