Dr. Ibrahim Zabaneh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Zabaneh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr zabenah delivered 2 of my babies, and I’ve been seeing him for over 8 years! Always professional always honest about your care and all around one Of my favorite drs ever! Best staff ever wish I could see them as my reg dr!
About Dr. Ibrahim Zabaneh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821004359
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
