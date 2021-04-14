Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD is a Dermatologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Tangoren works at I.A. Tangoren, M.D., P.L.L.C. in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rosacea and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.