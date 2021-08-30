Dr. Ibrahim Shalaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Shalaby, MD
Dr. Ibrahim Shalaby, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with U Toronto
Dr. Shalaby works at
-
1
Texas Breast Specialists4101 22nd Pl Ste 210, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-8000
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
I have seen Dr. Shalaby for 21 months beginning first with appointments every 2-3 weeks and then every 4 weeks. He and his staff are caring and responsive. They respond quickly to changes in my health, blood work and help me understand and prioritize side effects. I have not had any problems dealing with insurance while seeing him. I am healthier now than when I began treatments. In addition to cancer treatment, he has carefully watched my thyroid function, blood pressure and blood sugar carefully. He jumps right on the upper respiratory and lung infections as this is a major part of his critical care.
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1053374769
- U Toronto
- Ain Shams U Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shalaby works at
