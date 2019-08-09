Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbeitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Somerset Hospital and Upmc Bedford Memorial.
Dr. Sbeitan works at
Locations
Johnstown Office1020 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (724) 450-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
- Upmc Bedford Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sbeitan and his staff are wonderful caring people. Stage 4 Lung Cancer Treatment has been top notch and their kindness has been unbelievable. We always leave feeling positive and our questions answered. Have been a patient for over a year and feel very blessed!
About Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558367110
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Hospital La Crosse
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sbeitan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sbeitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sbeitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbeitan works at
Dr. Sbeitan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sbeitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbeitan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbeitan.
