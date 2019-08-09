Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Somerset Hospital and Upmc Bedford Memorial.



Dr. Sbeitan works at Conemaugh Physician Group in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.