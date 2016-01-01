See All Hematologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.

Dr. Nakhoul works at Ballad Health Cancer Care in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Norton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Reticulosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC
    2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-8500
  2. 2
    Solstas Lab - Virginia Regional Cancer Center
    671 HIGHWAY 58 E, Norton, VA 24273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 679-5874
  3. 3
    Wellmont Medical Associates Hematology & Oncology Kingsport
    4485 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Indian Path Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871538389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakhoul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakhoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakhoul has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Reticulosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhoul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

