Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.
Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
Solstas Lab - Virginia Regional Cancer Center671 HIGHWAY 58 E, Norton, VA 24273 Directions (276) 679-5874
Wellmont Medical Associates Hematology & Oncology Kingsport4485 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871538389
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Nakhoul has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Reticulosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
