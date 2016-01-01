Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Nakhoul works at Ballad Health Cancer Care in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Norton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Reticulosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.