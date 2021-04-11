Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Moussa, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Moussa works at Virtua Cardiology in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

