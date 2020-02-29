Dr. Ibrahim Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Habib, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
Dreyer Medical Group Ltd1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Habib was amazing, so professional and really listened to my problems. Would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Ibrahim Habib, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1740589969
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Hindi.
Dr. Habib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
