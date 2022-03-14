Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Fahsah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Scott Memorial Health.



Dr. Fahsah works at Norton Commonwealth Cardiologist Group in Louisville, KY with other offices in Scottsburg, IN and Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.