Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Morton Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Eid works at Consultants Urology in Johnston, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA and Taunton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prima Care Center for Vascular Diseases- Johnston
    1524 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 351-4041
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Prima Care Center for Vascular Diseases- Fall River
    901 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 673-4329
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Prima Care Center for Vascular Diseases- Taunton
    91 Washington St Unit 201, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Morton Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2020
    Dr Eid is the best period!
    Carl Solomon — Dec 07, 2020
    About Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    1083616148
    • 1083616148
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eid has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Eid speaks Arabic and French.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

