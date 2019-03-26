Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Daoud works at Connecticut Surgeons, LLC in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Avon, CT, Newington, CT and Rocky Hill, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.