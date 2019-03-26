See All General Surgeons in Wethersfield, CT
Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Daoud works at Connecticut Surgeons, LLC in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Avon, CT, Newington, CT and Rocky Hill, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Connecticut Surgeons, LLC
    30 Jordan Ln, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6871
    Connecticut Surgeons, LLC
    95 Woodland St Fl 2, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6871
    Connecticut Surgeons, LLC
    176 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6871
    ibrahim daoud,md
    50 Market Sq, Newington, CT 06111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6871
    Connecticut Surgeons, LLC
    506 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2019
    had my gallbladder removed by dr daoud and his assistant surgeon. This entire team in his practice and the team at st Francis hospital were amazing. The bedside manner and just general care and empathy is wonderful. such a warming experience for such a scary situation.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1376657080
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital
    Internship
    • Detroit Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Damascus University, Syria
