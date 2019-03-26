Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Daoud works at
Locations
Connecticut Surgeons, LLC30 Jordan Ln, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 714-6871
Connecticut Surgeons, LLC95 Woodland St Fl 2, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6871
Connecticut Surgeons, LLC176 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 714-6871
ibrahim daoud,md50 Market Sq, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 714-6871
Connecticut Surgeons, LLC506 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 714-6871
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
had my gallbladder removed by dr daoud and his assistant surgeon. This entire team in his practice and the team at st Francis hospital were amazing. The bedside manner and just general care and empathy is wonderful. such a warming experience for such a scary situation.
About Dr. Ibrahim Daoud, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376657080
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- Detroit Genl Hosp
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Damascus University, Syria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daoud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daoud has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daoud speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.