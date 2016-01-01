Dr. Ibrahim Dahbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Dahbour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Dahbour, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ADEN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Locations
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 420, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Nephrology Group PA13219 Dotson Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (571) 385-0966
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ibrahim Dahbour, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962714220
Education & Certifications
- ADEN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Dahbour works at
