Dr. Ibrahim Awawdeh, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Awawdeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. 

Dr. Awawdeh works at Women's Health Specialists in Poplar Bluff, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Locations

  1
    Virtual Urodynamics LLC
    2340 Katy Ln, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 290-3293

Acute Pharyngitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Ibrahim Awawdeh, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1184109209
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Awawdeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awawdeh works at Women's Health Specialists in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Dr. Awawdeh’s profile.

    Dr. Awawdeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awawdeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awawdeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awawdeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

