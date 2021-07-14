Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Amjad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Amjad works at Dr. Ibrahim H Amjad, MD in West Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.