Dr. Almasry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Almasry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
-
2
Heart Associates of Long Island1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 100, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-3575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almasry?
This is an excellent doctor !
About Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518953462
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almasry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almasry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almasry works at
Dr. Almasry has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almasry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almasry speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Almasry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almasry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almasry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almasry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.