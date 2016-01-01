Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Abou Daya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abou Daya works at CARLOTTA MARIA MARESCA MD in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.