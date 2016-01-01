Dr. Al Mheid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibhar Al Mheid, MD
Dr. Ibhar Al Mheid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dalton, GA.
Dr. Al Mheid works at
Hamilton Medical Center, 1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720, (706) 275-6121, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ibhar Al Mheid, MD
Cardiology
English
NPI: 1083841670
Education & Certifications
Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Mheid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Mheid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Mheid works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Mheid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Mheid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Mheid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Mheid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.