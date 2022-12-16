Overview

Dr. Iani Patsias, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad De San Martin De Porres and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Patsias works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.