Dr. Yarett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Yarett, MD
Dr. Ian Yarett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rye, NY.
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 848-8700
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6511
Westchester Medical Groupthe3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 831-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I being in the healthcare field know good doctors that provide good care. Dr Yarett is superb. He is kind, caring, easy to talk to and listens. Dr. Yarett is non judgemental and gives excellent guidance. Most importantly Dr. Yarett is smart and truly knows about medicine.
- Internal Medicine
- English
Dr. Yarett accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.