Overview

Dr. Ian White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. White works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Spinal Stenosis and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.