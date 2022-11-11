Dr. Ian White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian White, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 238, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
I had a very serious fall & fractured 3 vertebrae in my neck & 2 in my low back. He is MAGNIFICENT in all ways & I miss him very much! His bedside is fabulous & he is a guy you can bounce ideas off of without being made to feel stupid. He told me there is NO such thing as a stupid question!!! He brought me back to health & stopped my agonizing pain. You can’t miss with this guy!
About Dr. Ian White, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205101896
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Health
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Spinal Stenosis and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.