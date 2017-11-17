Dr. Wendel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Wendel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Wendel, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ.
Locations
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He made me a new person after a nerve block. I understand he is no longer with Premier Health and would love to know where he is. Just in case I ever need him again. He was caring and attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Ian Wendel, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1780902627
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
