Dr. Ian Weisberg, MD
Dr. Ian Weisberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 739-6565Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
SO ABSOLUTELY impressed with Dr. Weisberg, great with explaining things in layman's terms, great with exactly what is being performed and why! Calm and personable, very highly recommend for anyone needing pacer/defibrillator or other intervention! As a newly retired RN with 34 years experience, I can be a bit more cautious with medical care but felt 100% at ease and relaxed with him as my doctor for pacer/defibrillator! Again would recommend him strongly!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134297385
- Shands Jacksonville Medical Center|The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern at Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital|University of Texas Southwestern at Parkland Memorial Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University School of Medicine
