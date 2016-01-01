See All Neurologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Ian Walker, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ian Walker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Dr. Walker works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Neurology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1609261726
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Dr. Ian Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walker works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

Dr. Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

