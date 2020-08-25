Overview

Dr. Ian Udell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Udell works at WAKE MEDICAL CENTER in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.