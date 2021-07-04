Dr. Ian Thompson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Thompson III, MD
Dr. Ian Thompson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Laredo Physicians Group10710 McPherson Rd Ste 306, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 462-2009
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Expert in his medical field and articulate in explaining issues. A courteous and considerate professional.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720271265
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
- Urology
Dr. Thompson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson III has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson III speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.