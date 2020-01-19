Dr. Ian Thompson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Thompson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Thompson Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Ian M. Thompson MD PA2833 Babcock Rd Ste 212, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 267-1709Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Christus Santa Rosa-medical Center2827 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 960-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson Jr?
We are so fortunate that my husband was referred to Dr. Thompson by his orthopedic surgeon. We found Dr. Thompson to be very skilled, caring and compassionate. We know that my husband is now in the best possible hands.
About Dr. Ian Thompson Jr, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033126933
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson Jr works at
Dr. Thompson Jr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.