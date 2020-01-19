Overview

Dr. Ian Thompson Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson Jr works at Ian M. Thompson MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.