Dr. Ian Stine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Stine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Stine works at
Locations
Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specialists, Inc.4626 Willow Rd Ste 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-0470
Tri Valley Orthopedic Specialists Inc2180 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (925) 463-0470
San Ramon Office5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 130, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 275-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stine is very knowledgeable and professional. His nurse practitioner, Joshua Lam, is an asset to his practice. He is very caring and provides excellent patient care and information.
About Dr. Ian Stine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154544468
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stine works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.